Tennessee Titans last match against Indianapolis Colts

Week 7: Tennessee Titans 19, Indianapolis Colts 10

Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 7 of the 2022 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Indianapolis Colts and won by a score of 19-10, completing a season sweep of Indianapolis and extending Tennessee’s season win streak to four games.

The Titans’ defense stifled the Colts, shutting Indianapolis out in the first half of the game, securing three takeaways, and surrendering just 292 total yards.

Tennessee jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first half and never relinquished it. In the first half, QB Ryan Tannehill guided the team on an 11-play scoring drive that saw a 27-yard first-down pass to WR Cody Hollister, a 13-yard first-down ball to WR Robert Woods, and an eight-yard first-down rush by Tannehill. Ultimately, K Randy Bullock was able to convert a 27-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead in the first stanza.

In the second quarter, with Indianapolis driving and in Tennessee territory, Colts QB Matt Ryan threw an interception to DB Andrew Adams who returned the ball for a 76-yard touchdown. The pick-six gave the Titans a 10-0 lead.

On the ensuing Indianapolis possession with the Colts again driving and in Tennessee territory, Ryan threw another interception to LB David Long Jr., who returned the ball four yards to give the Titans possession at their own 38-yard line. RB Derrick Henry accounted for four carries for 30 yards before Bullock converted his second field goal try, a 28-yarder to make it 13-0 heading into halftime.

Indianapolis got on the board in the third quarter after constructing a 58-yard scoring drive. Ryan connected with Colts WRs Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. for first downs, as well as Colts RB Nyheim Hines for a first-and-goal at the six-yard line.

Ultimately, Ryan connected with Campbell for a four-yard touchdown to make it 13-7, Titans.

However, the Tennessee Titans responded with a score of their own. The 55-yard scoring drive was aided by TE Austin Hooper who had two first-down catches for a total of 37 yards on the possession. The drive culminated in a 38-yard field goal by Bullock, 16-7 Titans.

Later in the fourth stanza, both teams tacked on an additional field goal to boost the score to 19-10. On the Colts’ final possession, with under five minutes remaining in regulation, Ryan connected with Pittman for what would have been a nine-yard first down.

However, after an initial ruling of an incomplete pass, the Titans challenged the call and won as the ruling was reversed to award the Titans their third forced turnover of the day. CB Terrance Mitchell forced Pittman to fumble the ball, and S Amani Hooker recovered it for Tennessee, as the team was then able to run the clock out and secure the win.