APSU Softball defeats Belmont 1-0, falls in second game 9-5

Clarksville, TN – Samantha Miener threw a five-hit shutout versus Belmont, Sunday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team split its doubleheader versus the Bruins, winning 1-0 in the opener before dropping the nightcap, 9-5.

Game 1 – Austin Peay 1, Belmont 0

Gabi Apiag’s home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning proved to be all the offense needed by the APSU Govs versus the Bruins in the opener, as Miener threw a five-hit complete-game shutout while also striking out seven and walking two.

Overall, the Govs collected seven hits in the win, including a double and a triple from Kylie Campbell and two singles from Megan Hodum.

Game 2 – Belmont 9, Austin Peay 5

Skylar Sheridan accounted for four of Austin Peay State University’s five runs in Game 2 versus Belmont, coming on a pair of home runs, but two big innings by the Bruins proved to be too much in the 9-5 loss.

The APSU Govs saw the Bruins jump out to a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first but batted back to tie the game in the bottom of the third on a three-run homer by Sheridan.

But that would be as close as the APSU Govs would get in the contest, as the Bruins scored five runs in the top of the fourth to retake the lead, 8-3.

Belmont would extend their lead to 9-3, with an unearned run in the fifth, before Austin Peay State University closed out the game with a solo home run by Sheridan in the fifth and Apiag scoring on a wild pitch in the sixth for the 9-5 final margin.

Inside the Boxscore

Megan Hodum, Morgan Zuege, and Gabi Apiag recorded hits in both games for the APSU Govs, finishing with three hits each.

Kendyl Weinzapfel, Megan Hodum, and Charley Pursley recorded stolen bases for APSU.

Payton Harris gave up one unearned run while striking out three in three innings of relief in Game 2 of the doubleheader.