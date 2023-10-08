Austin Peay State University Soccer gets draw at Stetson

DeLand, FL – Junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn tallied a career-best 11 saves, and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team posted a season-high 12 shots on goal during a scoreless draw against Stetson on Sunday at the Stetson Athletic Training Center.

Bahn’s 11 saves are tied for the most since APSU alumna Mary Parker Powell had 13 against UT Martin in 2017, while the team’s 12 shots on target are the most since firing 13 in last season’s match against the Hatters.

Austin Peay (5-9-2, 3-4-1 ASUN) and Stetson (1-11-3, 1-5-2 ASUN) combined for 17 shots, with 11 on frame, in the first half. Alec Baumgardt paced the Govs with three attempts, while the Federal Way, Washington native and Ellie Dreas matched for a team-best two shots on goal.

The Hatters tallied four of the first five shots of the first half, with their first attempts – coming 35 seconds into the contest – being saved by Bahn.

The Govs and Hatters split the final eight shots of the final 14 minutes of the opening 45 minutes, but neither side was able to best the other’s goalkeeper.

Austin Peay State University and Stetson had eight shots in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, with seven falling into the gloves of Bahn and SU’s keeper, Mallory Osborn.

The Hatters fired the final attempt with time expiring off of a free kick, but Bahn stepped up to make the save and force the scoreless draw.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University now is 0-1-1 against Stetson and 0-1-1 in DeLand, Florida.

Katie Bahn’s career-high 11 saves are the 12th most in program history, and the most since Mary Parker Powell had 13 against UT Martin during the 2017 season.

Bahn went the distance for the 14th time this season.

Bahn’s 79 saves this season are the 10th-most in program history and the fourth-most by a junior goalkeeper.

Austin Peay State University’s 12 shots on goal are the most since having 13 against Stetson on October 13th, 2022.

Lindsey McMahon started her team-best 51st-straight match.

Alec Baumgardt led APSU with five shots and tied for a team-best three shots on goal with Ellie Dreas and Aniyah Mack.

