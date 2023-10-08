68.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 9, 2023
HomePoliticsMarsha Blackburn Report: Fighting China's TikTok Influence
Politics

Marsha Blackburn Report: Fighting China’s TikTok Influence

News Staff
By News Staff

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – Recently, we learned that TikTok hired several high-level executives from its China-based parent company, ByteDance. This calls into question TikTok’s independence from Beijing’s influence.

This week, I demanded answers from TikTok regarding its close ties to the CCP. Read more here

Weekly Rundown

Iran, a U.S.-designated state sponsor of terrorism, is allegedly running a foreign influence operation using current members of the Biden administration. I wrote to the Department of Defense calling for more documentation about potential Iranian influence within our government. We cannot allow the New Axis of Evil – Communist China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea – to destroy America.

President Joe Biden’s appetite for binge spending is unsustainable. We need to return to fiscal responsibility. This begins with balancing the budget, cutting discretionary spending where necessary, and unleashing American energy. Read more here.

For years, Communist China has conducted a multifaceted espionage operation within the U.S. Combating Beijing’s influence requires a strong U.S.-Taiwan relationship. We must have Taipei’s back with China’s increasing aggression against the island nation. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

 

 

ICYMI

For those of you planning on traveling internationally, please ensure your passports are current. At this time, the State Department is taking months to process passport requests. If you have any questions about this process, please call any of our state offices for additional information.

Previous article
APSU Softball defeats Belmont 1-0, falls in second game 9-5
Next article
Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 9th, 2023
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online