Marsha Blackburn Report: Fighting China’s TikTok Influence

Washington, D.C. – Recently, we learned that TikTok hired several high-level executives from its China-based parent company, ByteDance. This calls into question TikTok’s independence from Beijing’s influence.

This week, I demanded answers from TikTok regarding its close ties to the CCP. Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

Iran, a U.S.-designated state sponsor of terrorism, is allegedly running a foreign influence operation using current members of the Biden administration. I wrote to the Department of Defense calling for more documentation about potential Iranian influence within our government. We cannot allow the New Axis of Evil – Communist China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea – to destroy America.

President Joe Biden’s appetite for binge spending is unsustainable. We need to return to fiscal responsibility. This begins with balancing the budget, cutting discretionary spending where necessary, and unleashing American energy. Read more here.

For years, Communist China has conducted a multifaceted espionage operation within the U.S. Combating Beijing’s influence requires a strong U.S.-Taiwan relationship. We must have Taipei’s back with China’s increasing aggression against the island nation. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

For those of you planning on traveling internationally, please ensure your passports are current. At this time, the State Department is taking months to process passport requests. If you have any questions about this process, please call any of our state offices for additional information.