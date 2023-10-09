APSU Men’s Basketball releases Home Tipoff Times for 2023-24 Season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team announced its 15 home tipoff times of the 2023-24 season at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors and first-year head coach Corey Gipson offer a preview of the 2023-24 season with a charity exhibition against Tennessee Tech on November 1st at F&M Bank Arena. The game starts at 7:00pm.

Following the APSU women’s basketball team’s season opener against Trevecca on November 6th at 5:00pm, the men host Life for the second half of the doubleheader at 7:15pm in their new state-of-the-art facility.

Austin Peay State University’s next three games tipoff at 7:00pm, with the Govs welcoming Fisk (November 14th), Morehead State (November 29th), and Midway (December 5th) to Clarksville for a trio of night contests.

The APSU Govs renew an 81-year-old rivalry when they host Murray State in the back-half of a doubleheader against the Racers on December 9th at 6:15pm. Austin Peay State University then hosts Ohio on December 22nd in a 7:00pm game in the final nonconference home game of the season.

Austin Peay State University hosts eight Atlantic Sun Conference games this season, split between Thursday and Saturday contests. Weekend games during league play tipoff at 4:15pm, while Thursday games begin at 7:00pm.

The complete men’s basketball schedule can be found linked below.

Home Tipoff Times Breakdown

Afternoon Games (12:01pm-5:59pm)

Central Arkansas – Jan. 20

North Florida – Feb. 3

Queens – Feb. 10

Lipscomb – Feb. 24

Night Games (After 6:00pm)

Tennessee Tech (Exhibition) – Nov. 1

Life – Nov. 6

Fisk – Nov. 14

Morehead State – Nov. 29

Midway – Dec. 5

Murray State – Dec. 9

Ohio – Dec. 22

North Alabama – Jan. 18

Kennesaw State – Feb. 8

Eastern Kentucky – Feb. 28

Bellarmine – March 1

Govs Madness!

Fans will have a chance to get their first look at the 2023-24 Austin Peay men’s basketball team during Govs Madness – a night of fun, prizes, with an electric atmosphere on October 26th at 5:00pm at F&M Bank Arena. Fans can get their first free ticket to Govs Madness HERE.

