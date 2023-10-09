Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball releases Home Game Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball announced its tipoff times for its 16 home games for its inaugural season in the F&M Bank Arena.
The Austin Peay State University will begin their 2023-24 regular season with games against Trevecca on November 6th at 5:00pm, and Chattanooga starting on November 10th at 6:00pm.
The APSU Govs then return for a trio of home games against Murray State on December 9th at 4:00pm, on December 14th at 11:00am against Fisk, and on December 16th at 2:00pm against Bryan.
Austin Peay State University will host its first-ever Christmas tournament as they play New Mexico State on December 20th at 1:00pm, and Stephen F. Austin on December 21st at 2:30pm. The regular season concludes with a game against Miami Ohio, on December 30th at 2:00pm.
The Governors will host eight Atlantic Sun Conference games, which will take place on Thursdays and Saturdays. Thursday games begin at 6:00pm and Saturday games begin at 2:00pm, with the exception of the game against Florida Gulf Coast, beginning on January 27th at 2:00pm.
The complete APPSU women’s basketball schedule can be found linked below.
Home Tipoff Times Breakdown
Morning Games (Before noon)
Fisk – Dec. 14
Afternoon Games (12:01pm-5:59pm)
Trevecca – Nov. 6
UT Chattanooga – Nov. 10
Murray State – Dec. 9
Bryan College – Dec. 16
New Mexico State – Dec. 20
Stephen F. Austin – Dec. 21
Miami Ohio – Dec. 30
Eastern Kentucky – Jan. 6
Lipscomb – Jan. 20
Jacksonville – Feb. 10
North Alabama – Feb. 24
Night Games (After 6:00pm)
Bellarmine – Jan. 4
Stetson – Jan. 25
Florida Gulf Coast – Jan. 27
Central Arkansas – Feb. 22