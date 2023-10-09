Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball releases Home Game Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball announced its tipoff times for its 16 home games for its inaugural season in the F&M Bank Arena.

The Austin Peay State University will begin their 2023-24 regular season with games against Trevecca on November 6th at 5:00pm, and Chattanooga starting on November 10th at 6:00pm.

The APSU Govs then return for a trio of home games against Murray State on December 9th at 4:00pm, on December 14th at 11:00am against Fisk, and on December 16th at 2:00pm against Bryan.

Austin Peay State University will host its first-ever Christmas tournament as they play New Mexico State on December 20th at 1:00pm, and Stephen F. Austin on December 21st at 2:30pm. The regular season concludes with a game against Miami Ohio, on December 30th at 2:00pm.

The Governors will host eight Atlantic Sun Conference games, which will take place on Thursdays and Saturdays. Thursday games begin at 6:00pm and Saturday games begin at 2:00pm, with the exception of the game against Florida Gulf Coast, beginning on January 27th at 2:00pm.

The complete APPSU women’s basketball schedule can be found linked below.

Women’s Basketball Schedule

Home Tipoff Times Breakdown

Morning Games (Before noon)

Fisk – Dec. 14

Afternoon Games (12:01pm-5:59pm)

Trevecca – Nov. 6

UT Chattanooga – Nov. 10

Murray State – Dec. 9

Bryan College – Dec. 16

New Mexico State – Dec. 20

Stephen F. Austin – Dec. 21

Miami Ohio – Dec. 30

Eastern Kentucky – Jan. 6

Lipscomb – Jan. 20

Jacksonville – Feb. 10

North Alabama – Feb. 24

Night Games (After 6:00pm)

Bellarmine – Jan. 4

Stetson – Jan. 25

Florida Gulf Coast – Jan. 27

Central Arkansas – Feb. 22