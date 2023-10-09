Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 9th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 9th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Aska is a stunning young female German Shepherd. She is fully vetted, up to date on vaccinations, and will be spayed before heading to her forever family. Some breed familiarity would be recommended as this is a fabulous breed and loves to have a “job” and be a very active part of your family. Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Darla, Della & Dori are a trio of Domestic Shorthair kittens. They are fully vetted and litter-trained. They will be spayed before heading to their forever family. They are young enough to be separated or can be adopted together. The more the merrier!

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Yoshi is a sweet, young female Domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter-trained. Yoshi does well with other cats, dogs, and children. She loves running around and playing and loves any laser toy and fishing toy. She is on the smaller, petite size, which is just the perfect lap size buddy! She is loveable, very sweet, and would be a wonderful addition to your family.

Yoshi can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue; for an application and more information, please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Ethan is a male Domestic shorthair kitten. He is friendly, playful, affectionate, and very curious about his surroundings. He is fully vetted, dewormed, litter trained, on flea and tick protection, and will come with a voucher for his neuter. Ethan is very sweet and gets along with other cats, kittens, and children.

Contact Susan at 931.305.8212, text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a super sweet 6-year-old female Australian Cattle dog. She is fully vetted, spayed, on HW medication, and does well with other dogs. She has a lot of energy and would love an active family to keep her engaged and busy.

A tired pup is a happy pup! A yard to run around in and lots of toys would be ideal. She loves to play ball and enjoys just hanging out with her people. She is very smart and would do well with agility, dock diving, and even Barn hunts!! This wonderful girl deserves her own family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Roger is a young male (possibly Lab) mixed breed. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered, and working on his house manners. He does great with other dogs, cats, and children, but he is still a puppy, so he does have that puppy energy. This cuddle bug has so much love to give and deserves his own forever family.

Roger can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, at 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Martin is a young male Hound mix pup. He is playful and smart but is very skittish initially. He will need a family who will take things slowly with him and give him time to decompress and figure things out.

Once he warms up, he is super gentle and does take treats very gently. He is dog door-trained and fully vetted. He is good with children, cats, and other dogs. He will be neutered at the rescue’s vet or if you choose your vet, they will reimburse $50.00.

You can find Martin and fill out an application at our website www/twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and on Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Axle is a spunky 2-year-old mix breed. He is fully vetted and is just waiting on his neuter appointment. Axle loves to play and does fine with most other dogs but is unknown around cats. This guy is a sweetheart and looking for his forever family.

If you are looking for that special new family member and for an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Autumn Rose is an adult female Domestic shorthair. This little gal is vetted, litter-trained, and spayed. She is very loving in an adult cat sort of way. She will gladly come to you for head scratches but is also happy just watching everything from her chair. She is good with cats and cat-friendly dogs.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Waffles is a handsome male Husky/Carolina Dog mix. He is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful and dignified. He has a medium Husky-type coat that will need to be groomed/brushed regularly, and he is fully vetted, house-trained, and neutered.

He is good with other dogs and children. He is very laid back, easygoing, and loving. He walks well on a lead and plays well with other pups. This sweet boy has so much to offer and will be a wonderful addition to your family!



If you would like to be part of Waffles’ journey and can be that special person for him and for more details, call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Stitch is a sweet 5 month Border Collie/Lab puppy mix. He was found with his sibling and his mom, Lilo, who was featured last week. This breed loves to have a “job”. He is friendly, gentle, playful, smart and curious. He will be neutered, microchipped, dewormed, on HW medication, flea/tick medication, and fully vetted when he is adopted.

He does well with other dogs and children. His adoption fees come with 2 free training evaluations at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Stitch you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/stitch or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bambalam is an 18-week-old Hound and possible Mountain Cur mix! He is house-trained, fully vetted, and the rescue will reimburse up to $50.00 towards his neuter. He is super sweet and loving and will make a great jogging or hiking buddy! Lots of toys and a big yard would be wonderful for this sweetheart.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, a loyal companion and want more information on Bambalam and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com