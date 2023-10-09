54.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 9, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Gas and Water Department update on section of Ringgold Road Closed...
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department update on section of Ringgold Road Closed for Water Line Repair

News Staff
By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) reports that due to the water service line repair work on Ringgold Road, water service has also been turned off on Ishee Drive, Ringgold Road from Waterwheel Circle to 679 Ringgold Road, and at the Parkview Place Apartments.

The water service line repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 2:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Previous article
Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify Driver, Vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road
Next article
Candy Dynamics Recalls 70 Million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies Due to Choking Hazard
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online