Clarksville Police are looking for Missing Person Wanda Mosley

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 64-year-old Wanda Mosley (white female). Mosley is originally from Alabama and moved to Tennessee back in August.

She had been staying in Pleasant View but stayed in a shelter in Clarksville on August 13th, and family members stated that they hadn’t heard from her since then.

She is 5’1” tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, has red hair, and green eyes, and may wear glasses.

If anyone sees Wanda or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Dilsaver at 931.648.0656, ext. 5225.