Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify Driver, Vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) FACT investigators are asking for the public’s assistance locating the white SUV captured on video cameras on August 18th, 2023, just before the fatal motorcycle crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road.

19-year-old Joseph Cook of Clarksville was killed in the crash, and Investigators are looking for this vehicle and driver in relation to that crash.

It is an early 2000s model Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon with chrome rims and white running boards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Investigator Nemeth at 931.648.0656, ext. 5350.