News

Clarksville Police Department reports Pedestrian Struck on Fort Campbell Boulevard passes away

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the pedestrian who was hit on Saturday evening near 1970 Fort Campbell Boulevard in front of Sonic has died as a result of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old David Lewis of Clarksville, and his next of kin has been notified.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Harrington at 931.648.0656, ext. 5227.

