U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Pledges Full, Total Support for Israel

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has pledged her full and total support for Israel in their fight against the Iran-backed terrorist attacks.

Senator Blackburn led nearly all of the Tennessee delegation in a letter to President Joe Biden urging his administration to support Israel – including by providing any weapons and munitions necessary and eliminating those involved in the terrorist attacks.

The Joe Biden Administration Must Provide Any and All Support, Including Military Assistance, To Help Israel Protect and Defend Itself

We are focused on supporting Israel and making certain that they have what they need. The Tennessee Congressional delegation has joined me in a letter [to the Biden administration urging support for Israel using all necessary means]. My belief is that if it shoots, if it sails, if it flies [we should send it to Israel] and be sure that we get Israel everything they need right now to defend themselves.

Tennesseans Needing Assistance In Israel Can Contact My Office For Help

We have heard from many Tennesseans who have family members who are right in Israel. If you need that assistance, go to our website, blackburn.senate.gov, or call one of our office offices to make certain that we are able to assist you in getting your loved ones out.

Additional Information

U.S. citizens in Israel needing emergency assistance should contact the U.S. Embassy in Israel here or call 1.833.890.9595 or 1.606.641.0131.