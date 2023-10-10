APSU Softball plays Volunteer State at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team continues its current fall homestand on Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors host Volunteer State Community College for a 10-inning contest. The game begins at 4:00pm.

The contest versus the Pioneers will be the second home date for the APSU Govs this fall, having split a doubleheader versus Belmont this past Sunday.

Austin Peay State University will be the fourth NCAA Division I team the Pioneers have played so far this fall, having previously played Tennessee State, Middle Tennessee, and Belmont.

Junior pitcher Samantha Miener has been outstanding this fall for the APSU Govs, coming off a complete-game, 1-0, shutout of Belmont on Sunday and running her current string of consecutive innings without giving up a run to 10.

Junior infielder Skylar Sheridan is also coming off a big day versus Belmont, recording two home runs and driving in four.

Austin Peay State University kicks off its 39th regular season on February 9th, 2024, at the Alabama State Stinger Classic, in Montgomery, Alabama.

Between the Lines

Skylar Sheridan (2), Gabi Apiag, and Brie Howard have all hit home runs this fall for the Govs.

Junior Kylie Campbell recorded two extra-base hits versus Belmont (double, triple).

Senior second baseman Morgan Zuege leads the APSU Govs this fall with six hits in three games.

Tickets

Admission to all home fall games is free of charge.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team continues their fall homestand at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field on October 18th at 2:00pm with a 10-inning contest versus Mineral Area College.