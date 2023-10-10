Clarksville continues to have the Third Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee falls to the eighth least expensive state gas price average in the Country

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices have decreased steadily for three consecutive weeks. Over the last week, gas prices moved six cents lower, on average, across the state. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.24, which is 13 cents less expensive than one month ago and 15 cents less than one year ago.

“Gas prices have fallen nearly 20 cents over the last three weeks, and we’ve reached a point where our current gas prices are cheaper than both one month ago and one year ago prices,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Falling demand alongside growing gasoline supply is creating more downward pressure on pump prices. If oil prices remain stable, or continue to decline, it’s likely that drivers can expect another round of price drops at the pump this week,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

61% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.97 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.64 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 8th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The decline in pump prices accelerated a bit since last week, with the national average falling 11 cents to $3.70. The primary culprits are slack demand and the falling cost of oil, which has shaved more than $10.00 and is hovering near $82.00 per barrel.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dropped significantly from 8.62 to 8.01 million b/d last week. On the other hand, total domestic gasoline stocks increased substantially by 6.5 million bbl to 227 million bbl. Growing supply, amid low demand, has pushed pump prices down. If oil prices continue to decline, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead.

Today’s national average of $3.70 is 12 cents less than a month ago and 21 cents less than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $5.01 to settle at $84.22. Oil prices fell sharply last week due to rising market concern that if interest rates continue to increase, the economy could tip into a recession. If a recession occurs, crude demand and prices would likely drop.

Additionally, the EIA reported that total commercial crude stocks decreased by 2.2 million bbl to 414.1 million bbl last week.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.31), Memphis ($3.31), Johnson City ($3.29)

Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($3.13), Cleveland ($3.16), Clarksville ($3.19)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.244 $3.253 $3.304 $3.374 $3.395 Chattanooga $3.134 $3.158 $3.178 $3.309 $3.358 Knoxville $3.213 $3.217 $3.275 $3.306 $3.385 Memphis $3.314 $3.312 $3.394 $3.437 $3.441 Nashville $3.285 $3.295 $3.337 $3.436 $3.423 Click here to view current gasoline price averages