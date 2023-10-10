Harlem Globetrotters play at F&M Bank Arena, January 19th

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for a slam-dunk extravaganza as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their debut at F&M Bank Arena!

This is your chance to witness the record-breaking stars of basketball LIVE as they bring an unforgettable blend of Dribbling, Spinning and Dunking to the court, taking on their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals, on Friday, January 19th, 2024, at 7:00pm CT.

But that’s not all – this year, we are thrilled to announce our exciting new official ball partner, Spalding®. Starting this December, Spalding® will be joining the team at every arena destination, enhancing the game experience like never before. Fans can take home an official Spalding® Harlem Globetrotters basketball or get their hands on the newly designed Harlem Globetrotters Marble Series™ ball on game day.

Unrivaled fan engagement continues with pre-game offerings like our Magic Pass, unforgettable post-game access, and more in-game fan interactions than ever before.

See Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham, and Thunder – just to name a few – as they run circles around the Washington Generals on the court and bring the hype to the crowd.

You might even find yourself mid-court as part of the All-New, Fan-Filled Halftime Skills Showcase!

Harlem Globetrotters fans can score the best seats at www.harlemglobetrotters.com beginning October 23rd at 10:00am CT.

Patrons will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, October 16th at 10:00am CT.

About Harlem Globetrotters

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters – THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Winners of two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards and Emmy® nominated for their hit NBC weekly series, “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward,” they continue to break barriers and stand as leaders across diversity, equity and inclusion.

Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.

For the full schedules and more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Jersey Mike’s Subs

With more than 2,000 locations nationwide, Jersey Mike’s Subs serves authentic, fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started within 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local community is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”

For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

About Spalding®

SPALDING® is the largest basketball equipment brand in the world. Since its founding in 1876, the iconic American brand has remained one of the most recognized driving basketball culture today. SPALDING® is a sporting goods leader with high school, collegiate, and professional partnerships. Russell Brands, LLC, owns the SPALDING® trademark. For more information, visit www.spalding.com.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up-to-date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following the screening.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.