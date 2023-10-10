Wade Bourne Nature Center Aquarium now has Fish

Montgomery County, TN – On Saturday, October 7th, the lone large-mouth bass inhabiting the 500-gallon aquarium at the Wade Bourne Nature Center (WBNC) received some company.

Catfish, black crappie, bluegills, and two additional large-mouth bass, all native to Tennessee lakes and rivers, were carefully released into the tank by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Natural Resource and Program Manager Katie Nettie.

The aquarium and fish are available for the public to enjoy thanks to generous donations from the Wade Bourne Nature Center Foundation (WBNCF).

The WBNCF donated the funding for the 500-gallon Fish Tank in April of this year, the water and chemicals were added in June, and the test fish was released into the tank on September 1st to ensure the chemicals were properly balanced before adding more fish.

“We have added fish to our huge tank and we want people to come out to the Nature Center and see them. They look small now but they will grow quickly,” said Rosalind Kurita, Chair of WBNCF.

The aquarium is visible outside from the deck until 9:00pm and inside the WBNC along with many other displays and species native to Montgomery County.

“We are excited to offer this unique educational experience to our community and thankful to the Foundation for their support. The fish bring life and an opportunity for kids of all ages to engage with our local river neighbors,” added Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director Sally Burchett.

For information on Montgomery County Parks and Recreation and the many educational and fun opportunities they offer, visit mcgtn.org.