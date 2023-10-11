APSU Softball runs past Volunteer State, 15-1

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team had two big innings where they scored five and eight runs, respectively, versus Volunteer State, Wednesday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors hammered the Pioneers, 15-1, in a 10-inning contest.

The Govs saw Vol State score their lone run of the day in the top of the first inning and hold that 1-0 lead until the bottom of the third inning.

Mea Clark would open the bottom of the third inning with a double to left field, followed by a single by Kiley Hinton to move pinch runner Charley Pursley to third.

An out and a stolen base by Hinton later, the APSU Govs would tie the game 1-1 on a sacrifice bunt by Morgan Zuege, scoring Pursley.

Austin Peay State University would take the lead for good a batter later, with Kylie Campbell driving in Hinton with a single to put the Govs up 2-1.

An out later, the Pioneers would make their second error of the inning allowing two more Govs to score, followed by an RBI single by Kendyl Weinzapfel to make it 5-1 Austin Peay State University.

The APSU Govs would add single runs in the fourth and seventh innings to extend the lead to 7-1, with Hinton driving in pinch runner Raylon Roach with a double in the fourth and Zuege scoring on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Things would fall apart for Vol State in the ninth, as APSU sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning, with eight scoring.

Highlighting the eight-run inning for the Govs were home runs by Hinton and Mykenzi Duke, and a two-run single by Roach.

The APSU Govs would used four pitchers in the contest, starting with Ashley Martin who went the first three innings and giving up the one run on three hits, followed by Payton Harris and Emma Thompson – who both threw two shutout inning of relief – and Emberly Nichols, who closed out the game with three shutout innings of work.

Inside the Boxscore

10 different Austin Peay State UniversityGovs recorded hits in the win.

APSU Govs pitching held Vol State to six hits.

Kiley Hinton was a triple short of the cycle.