Austin Peay State University Football announces Fan Experience for Gardner-Webb Game

Clarksville, TN – After three long weeks, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team is back in Clarksville, and APSU Athletics is ready to welcome fans back to Fortera Stadium with numerous activities and giveaways for fans ahead of the Governors Saturday game against Gardner-Webb that begins at 1:00pm.

Traffic Changes

There have been a few changes to pregame traffic. Drane Street will now only be a one-way street on Saturday, with traffic running north from Marion Street to Farris Street.

Free public parking is available on gameday in Lot 4 behind Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, Lot 5 behind Burt School, and Lot 7B on the east side of Fortera Stadium.

Gameday Sponsor – Tennova

Tennova is the official gameday sponsor of Saturday’s game against Gardner-Webb. They will be giving away “community kicks cancer” t-shirts while supplies last.

Chick-Fil-A Wilma Rudolph Stache Street

Stache Street returns to the pre-game festivities for the 2023 season! Taking over the area beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street provides fans the opportunity to enjoy an array of food truck options, activities, and more in a family-friendly environment.

Michael’s Pizza will also be handing out free pizza on Stache Street while supplies last.

Junior Govs Club & Pumpkin Contest

Junior Govs are invited to join us on Stache Street ahead of Saturday’s kickoff against the Runnin’ Bulldogs!

Our athletics programs will be decorating pumpkins, which can be voted on during Saturday’s tailgate. Individuals can purchase a raffle ticket to vote on their favorite pumpkin, with proceeds being donated to local YMCA Breast Cancer Awareness programs.

There will be a bounce house, posters, face paint and more at the Junior Govs Club. Students eighth grade and under are invited to become junior Governors throughout the 2023-24 academic year. Junior Govs will receive complimentary admission to all Austin Peay home football games with membership. Junior Govs also gain access to exclusive APSU gear, invitations to VIPeay events, and special recognition on their birthday.

Membership is not required to participate in Saturday’s Junior Govs Club activities.

Tailgate Alley

For the 12th season, Austin Peay State University athletics presents Tailgate Alley in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Limited single-game spaces are available for $20.00 per game, and season ticket members can purchase a season-long tailgating pass for $75.00 per spot.

Fans will be able to take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 9:00am. Beginning at 10:30am, Austin Peay State University campus police will close Stache Street and Tailgate Alley to further parking for the day.

Gov Walk

The team busses will arrive on Drane Street at approximately 10:30am and Walden will lead the Govs through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium! All are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Walden and the Governors as they make their way to Fortera Stadium on gameday for the first time this season!

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer in the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone, which will be in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard and will open 60 minutes prior to kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

Fans that attend Wednesday’s coaches show at Buffalo Wild Wings on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard can receive a pass to the Blazin’ VIPeay Zone by being one of the first 20 people to wear red and order an entrée at the Austin Peay Coaches Show.

Fans who receive a pass at the Austin Peay State University Coaches Show must purchase a ticket – in any section – to the upcoming football game and redeem their pass that Saturday.

Tickets are Still on Sale!

APSU Athletics tickets are now available through Ticketmaster! Single-game and season tickets are easily accessible through a mobile device, offering fans a safe and secure platform. Select here for more information on mobile ticketing through Ticketmaster.

Free Flu Vaccine

Free flu vaccines will be available on the concourse of Fortera Stadium prior to kickoff against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.