Letters from Leaders: Dr. Rashidah Leverett, Montgomery County Commissioner

Connective Leadership as a Model for Local Government

Clarksville, TN – I can’t help but feel nostalgic when I think about some of the amazing leaders we have here in Clarksville-Montgomery County. I’m sure you’ll agree with me that leadership is a journey.

It’s a journey that requires us to accept challenges, embrace complexity, and maintain a relentless commitment to serving our communities. I hope to use this article as a nudge for you to embrace the Connective Leadership Model as a way of leading our community.

The Complex World of Local Governance

In the evolving landscape of local governance, traditional leadership models are giving way to a more dynamic and effective approach known as “Connective Leadership.” This transformative style, championed by Jean Lipman Blumen, emphasizes that two forces influence how we lead complex 21st-century organizations: interdependence and diversity.

Our communities are no longer isolated entities. They are small ecosystems connected to the larger world. Local leaders must navigate varied interests, voices, and perspectives within this network and respond quickly to those demands. Imagine a community led by connective leaders, where communities experience higher levels of civic involvement, increased trust in leadership, and improved satisfaction.

Connective Leadership: A Paradigm for Local Government

I was first introduced to Connective Leadership during my dissertation research. Since I’ve been an elected official, I’ve been able to apply the principles of this model in achieving the goals I set out for my constituents – to get involved in shaping the future.

Ways local leaders can become connective leaders:

Listen With Empathy – To be a connective leader, we must be active listeners. Every conversation with a resident and interaction holds the potential for deeper understanding. Listen not only to the words spoken but also to the emotions behind them. Empathy is the cornerstone of connective leadership.

Build Bridges, Not Walls – In our interconnected world, differences make it easy to be divided. However, connective leaders understand that our diversity is our strength. Build bridges of understanding among diverse groups, fostering an environment of unity and collaboration.

Embrace Complexity – Decision-making in local governance is rarely black and white. Embrace the complexity of the issues we face. Seek input from a variety of sources, weigh the options, and make informed decisions that serve the greater good.



Transparency and Accountability – Connective leaders understand the importance of transparency and accountability. Keep your constituents informed about decisions and their implications. Invite criticism and scrutiny, for it only strengthens trust.

Conclusion

The transition from being a traditional local leader to becoming a connective leader represented a significant paradigm shift in the way I employ community governance. The connective leadership model empowers local leaders to nurture inclusivity, promote open dialogue, and create opportunities for constituents to shape their communities actively. There is research that supports the effectiveness of this approach, where communities led by connective leaders demonstrate higher levels of civic engagement and satisfaction.

In an era characterized by connectivity and collaboration, local leaders have a potent tool at their disposal – connective leadership. By wholeheartedly embracing this model, leaders can tap into their constituents’ collective wisdom, energy, and passion to build stronger, more vibrant communities for all.

With unwavering commitment,

Dr. Rashidah Leverett

Montgomery County Commissioner