Tennessee Titans head over the Atlantic to face Baltimore Ravens in London

Tennessee Titans (2-3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

Sunday, October 15th, 2023 | 8:30am CDT/2:30pm BST

London, U.K. | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | TV: NFLN & WTVF-5

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (2-3) travel to London this week to face the Baltimore Ravens (3-2). It will mark the Titans’ second all-time game in London and their first appearance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (capacity 60,000). Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30am CDT/2:30pm BST.

The Titans and Ravens have met on 26 prior occasions, highlighted by five postseason contests—most recently a 20-13 Ravens wild-card victory on January 10th, 2021. The Titans have faced the Ravens more than any other opponent in franchise postseason history, despite the first such matchup not occurring until January 2001. Including all regular season and postseason games, the series is tied 13-13.

Sunday’s contest will be nationally televised on NFL Network and streamed to mobile devices on NFL+. Local viewers in the Nashville market can also tune in to the game on WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Rich Eisen, analyst Kurt Warner, and reporter Jamie Erdahl.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, and gameday host Rhett Bryan. Streaming is available at the Titans Mobile App for listeners in the Nashville market and available everywhere for desktop users.

Additionally, Westwood One Sports will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer John Sadak and analyst Derek Rackley have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

As the Houston Oilers, the franchise made international preseason appearances in Tokyo (Tokyo Dome, 1992) and Mexico City (Stadium Azteca, 1994). But the Tennessee Titans’ first and only other international game in the regular season took place at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2018, Mike Vrabel’s first year as head coach.

They faced the Los Angeles Chargers and were edged by a final score of 20-19 after the Chargers thwarted a two-point conversion attempt by the Titans with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Five players remain on the current Titans roster who were with the team for its last trip to London in 2018: running back Derrick Henry, offensive lineman Corey Levin, safety Kevin Byard, outside linebacker Harold Landry III, and current practice squad defensive back Dane Cruikshank.

Against the Ravens, the Titans are looking for their first win of the season away from Nissan Stadium. Last week, they traveled to Indianapolis and fell to the division-rival Colts by a final score of 23-16. Third-round rookie running back Tyjae Spears scored their only touchdown of the day on a 19-yard run, and Nick Folk added three field goals.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins led the team in Indianapolis with eight receptions for 140 yards in the 150th game of his career. He notched his 40th career 100-yard receiving game (41st including postseason) and the most receiving yards by a Titans player in a game since A.J. Brown’s 145 yards against San Francisco on December 23rd, 2021.

Henry moved into second place in franchise history in career scrimmage yards (10,008), surpassing Chris Johnson’s total with the team (9,968) and putting him behind only Eddie George (12,153).

The accomplishment came one week after Henry moved in front of Earl Campbell for second place on the team’s all-time rushing list (8,663 yards), behind only George (10,009).

About the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are led by John Harbaugh, who is in his 16th season as head coach. Harbaugh, the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year, has led Baltimore to 10 playoff berths and a Super Bowl title (2012). He is the NFL’s third-longest-tenured head coach behind only Bill Belichick (24 seasons) and Mike Tomlin (17).

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is in his sixth NFL season since the Ravens selected him out of the University of Louisville in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2019 NFL MVP has completed four touchdown passes and rushed for four more touchdowns in 2023.

Last week the Ravens traveled to Pittsburgh and fell by a final score of 17-10. The Steelers scored the final 17 points of the afternoon, including 14 in the final quarter.