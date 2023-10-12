Austin Peay State University Volleyball travels to Florida Gulf Coast, Stetson

Clarksville, TN – After completing its four-match homestand, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team makes its longest road trip of the season when it faces Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson in a pair of Atlantic Sun Conference matches this weekend.

The Governors meet league co-leader FGCU in a Friday 6:00pm match in Fort Myers, Florida. APSU then heads north to face Stetson in a Saturday 5:00pm match at the Edmunds Center.

The APSU Govs seek to bounce back from a rough end to their homestand that saw them drop matches to Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky, two teams among the league’s top four in the standings.

Austin Peay State University’s offense could not find its footing against the Knights and Colonels, recording 69 kills (11.5 kills per set). Meanwhile, the defense allowed 101 kills (16.8 kills per set) and a .281 attack percentage.

This weekend’s schedule pits Austin Peay State University against two of the league’s top two defensive units. FGCU and Stetson are ranked first and second in blocks at 2.47 and 2.33 blocks per set. FGCU also has held its opponents to a league-best .178 attack percentage while Stetson is ranked third behind Eastern Kentucky.

Through The Rotation

Austin Peay State University outside hitter Mikayla Powell has recorded double-digit kills in 16 consecutive matches and has four 20-kill outings in that stretch. She was the first ASUN hitter to record 200 kills this season. Her 275 total kills this season lead the ASUN, and she ranks 18th among Division I hitters.

Powell’s also enters the week averaging an ASUN-leading 3.82 kills per set, which places her 56th among Division I hitters.

APSU middle blocker Maggie Keenan’s 62 blocks are the sixth-most in the ASUN. She needs 26 blocks to become only the sixth Govs student-athlete to record 300 career blocks.

As September dawned, setter Kelsey Mead took over as the APSU Govs’ primary setter as the team switched from a 6-2 to a 5-1 offense. She has 529 assists since the change, averaging 8.82 assists per set. Mead enters the fourth week of league play ranked sixth among ASUN setters at 8.10 assists per set.

Austin Peay State University middle blocker Karli Graham is out to an impressive start in ASUN play with 36 kills (1.7 per set) and a .500 attack percentage. She leads all hitters with her .500 attack percentage in ASUN action.

In addition, Graham leads ASUN attackers with her .406 attack percentage for the entire season. That’s due largely to a nine-match hot streak that has seen her record 57 kills (1.73 per set) while posting a .468 attack percentage since the APSU Govs’ trip to the Kansas City Klassic.

Mead and libero Kalliann Cook form one of the ASUN’s top back-row defensive pairings. Cook has 219 digs entering the weekend, while Mead brings 214 total digs into the Florida trip. They are one of two sets of teammates ranked among the ASUN’s top 20 in total digs (UNA’s Luana Bulara and Avery Markham).

APSU outside hitter Elizabeth Wheat returned to the floor against Jacksonville after missing two ASUN matches. She posted 13 kills, 12 digs, and three blocks in her return to help the Govs win in five sets.

Wheat remains the only other Govs hitter – aside from Powell – to record 100-plus kills this season. With 134 kills in 62 sets this season, she has surpassed her 2022 offensive output (113 kills in 73 sets played).



Freshman middle blocker Anna Rita enjoyed a pair of breakout performances against Jacksonville and Lipscomb during the ASUN schedule’s second week, scoring 13 blocks (1.44 per set), including setting her season bests in blocks (8) and kills (6) against Jacksonville.

Inside The Series

Florida Gulf Coast

Series Record: FGCU leads, 1-0.

Current Streak: Second meeting all time.

Last Season: In a match played at Eckerd College due to the lingering effects of Hurricane Ian, FGCU won the first-ever meeting against APSU in three sets.

Notably: The APSU Govs face FGCU away from Clarksville for the second consecutive season, but it will be the first time the two teams have met at FGCU’s Alico Arena.

Stetson

Series Record: Series tied 1-1.

Current Streak: Stetson won the last meeting.

Last Season: Stetson held on to claim a five-set victory against APSU in DeLand.

Notably: Austin Peay State University and Stetson’s only two meetings have both occurred during the Taylor Mott era. The APSU Govs won a neutral-court affair in 2018 before Stetson leveled the series last season. The Govs and Hatters have never met in Clarksville.