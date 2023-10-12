71.5 F
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Missing Person Rorey Millins

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old Rorey Mullins. Rorey’s family last spoke to him on September 22nd and stated that his phone was turned off.

He is known to frequent the hotels around Exit 4 or 11, and they stated that he has some medical issues.

Rorey is 6’2” tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. See attached photos.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 so officers can check on his status or contact CPD Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.

