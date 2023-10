Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the 11-year-old pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Tiny Town Road at Jockey Drive is in good condition and is expected to be released.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:11pm when the 11-year-old attempted to cross Tiny Town Road and was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.