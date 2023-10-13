APSU Soccer plays to draw against Kennesaw State

Clarksville, TN – Junior goalkeeper Katie Bahn earned her fourth-career and second-straight shutout as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team earned a valuable Atlantic Sun Conference point in a scoreless draw against Kennesaw State Thursday at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Bahn, who had 11 saves in Austin Peay State University’s (5-9-3, 3-4-2 ASUN) previous match against Stetson, tallied nine saves in the win and became the first APSU goalkeeper to tally 20 saves in two matches since Mary Parker Powell had 21 in 2017. Five of her six second-half saves came between the 64th and 68th minute, with three of those coming in a two-minute span.

Kennesaw State (3-7-7, 2-4-3 ASUN) had the first seven shots and nine of the first 10 attempts in the first 24 minutes of Thursday’s match. Despite their early offensive attack, three of the Owls’ early attempts were blocked by APSU, and four sailed wide of the net.

Aniyah Mack tallied the last shot of the first half in the 32nd minute, but her shot went high and right of the pipes.

Alec Baumgardt had the first shot of the second half in the 60th minute, which was followed by five straight Owls’ attempts in the aforementioned 64th through 68th minute.

Tori Case fired the final attempt of the match from midfield, but KSU’s Allanah Blye made the last-second save to keep the match scoreless.

With the draw, Austin Peay State University improves into a tie for sixth in the ASUN standings. They are tied with Queens – its next opponent – with 11 points.

Inside the Box Score

Katie Bahn earned her fourth shutout of the season and second straight of the season.

Bahn’s nine saves are the second-most of her career, trailing only her 11-save performance against Stetson in the Govs’ most recent match.

Bahn is the first goalkeeper since May Parker Powell in 2017 to record at least 20 saves in two matches.

Bahn and the APSU Govs have not allowed a goal in 132:12 of play.

The APSU Govs’ back-to-back shutouts are tied with a 2021 mark for the most since posting three straight shutouts during the 2018 season, which is tied for the second-most in program history.

Aniyah Mack and Alec Baumgardt paced APSU with three shots, while Tori Case and Olivia Prock led the Govs with one shot on frame.

Six Austin Peay State University Governors – Katie Bahn, Ellie Dreas, Hannah Zahn, Tori Case, Lindsey McMahon, and Alexis Shuster – went the distance with 90 minutes played.

Kasidy Schenk led APSU’s substitutes with 64 minutes.

Coach’s Corner With APSU Head Soccer Coach Kim McGowan

On the point… “I am glad we got a point. We need to find a way in the next two games to get hot in the final third and around the net, but we are taking the point and putting all our focus on Sunday’s match.”

On the defense… “The second-straight shutout is big for our defensive. They have all been tough, but Katie’s hand have been great.”



Looking ahead… “Sunday we need our attacking and defending units to both be firing. We can punch our ticket to the tournament, and this team certainly feels relentless, dedicated, and confident.”

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team host Queens in a Sunday 1:00pm match at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field for the final home game of the regular season.