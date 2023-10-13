Austin Peay State University announces Patton Entrepreneurship Grant Competition finalists

Clarksville, TN – The Spencer Patton Foundation, in partnership with the College of Business at Austin Peay State University (APSU), has released the names of the student finalists who will compete in the Patton Entrepreneurship Grant Competition on October 16th at 6:00pm in the Mabry Concert Hall.

After careful deliberation, five individuals and one team have been chosen to participate in this year’s competition:

MJ Bearden

Lillian Dixon

Catalina Lizardo

Phoenix Morton

Stephanie Tanksley

Zaniyah Williams & Saniyah Richards

Each participant or team will have 10 minutes to present their business idea, followed by five minutes of Q&A with a panel of judges. Three grants will be awarded: $5,000 for the first, $2,500 for the second, and $1,000 for the third.

The event is free and open to the public to attend. Austin Peay State University and Clarksville community members are encouraged to attend to support these aspiring entrepreneurs.

For more information about the event, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.