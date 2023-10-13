Austin Peay State University Cross Country performs well at Angel Mounds Invitational

Evansville, IN – Ten Austin Peay State University (APSU) Men’s and Women’s Cross Country student-athletes posted personal bests as the Governors participated in the Angel Mounds Invitational at Angel Mounds Park in Evansville, Indiana.

“We showed up and had solid performances across the board.” said APSU cross country assistant coach Kendall Muhammad. “When we compete at ASUNs like we did in this race, we’re going to have an exceptional day.”

The women’s team ran first and saw all eight runners set personal bests in the 6K race. Austin Peay State University’s team score landed them 12th. The APSU Govs were led for the fourth straight time this season by Ashley Doyle (23:18.1). Following closely were Mary Kate French (23:55.4, 71st), Savannah Fruth (24:29.1, 86th) Kerra Marsh (25:10.6, 105th) and Shaye Foster (25:18.3, 109th)

The men followed an hour later and saw two Gov runners set personal bests in the 8k race. The APSU Govs team score placed them 14th. Jackson Fowler led the way for a fourth straight meet (27:38.8, 90th). He was followed by two personal bests, Lucas Bales (27:45.3, 97th) and Jack Fitzgerald (28:22.6, 113th). Jake Strader (28:26.3, 114th) and Jacob Schweigardt (28:38.1, 120th) rounded out the top five.

Next Up For APSU Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University cross country teams will return to action on Saturday, October 28th, for the Atlantic Sun Conference Championships at Percy Warner Park.