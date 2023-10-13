Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 13th-16th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for a mixed bag of weather in Clarksville and Montgomery County over the next few days.

Friday starts sunny and warm, with temperatures reaching near 78 degrees. However, overnight, you might want to keep your umbrella handy as showers are likely between 1:00am and 2:00am.

Saturday brings more clouds and a slight chance of showers, particularly in the morning and afternoon. The high temperature dips to about 68 degrees.

The wet conditions continue into Saturday night, with a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1:00am. Sunday remains primarily cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of morning showers. High temperatures only reach about 59 degrees.

As the weekend comes to a close on Sunday night, it stays mostly cloudy, and you might want to bundle up as temperatures drop to 46 degrees.

Monday offers a slightly better forecast with a 20 percent chance of showers and partly sunny conditions. High temperatures are expected to be around 57 degrees. The rain subsides on Monday night, with partly cloudy skies and a low of around 41 degrees.

So, be prepared for some chilly, wet weather over the weekend before things start to clear up at the beginning of the week.