Planters Bank Presents… “The Cabin in the Woods” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, October 15th

The Cabin in the Woods

Planters Bank Presents at the Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Join us this weekend for a scary movie that will have you covering your eyes and laughing at the same time! Planters Bank Presents… “The Cabin in the Woods” on the big screen of the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, October 15th at 2:00pm.

In this satirical horror comedy flick, five friends (Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz and Jesse Williams) in a secluded cabin encounter unspeakable horror as they become the subjects of an arcane ritual that dates back to the beginning of time.

Rating: R / Running time: 95 minutes / Release year: 2012 / Director: Drew Goddard / Cast: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “Clue,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Annie,” “The Polar Express,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

