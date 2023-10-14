19 Tennessee Vols Football holds off Texas A&M for 20-13 win at Neyland Stadium

Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Vols football’s Dee Williams downed a punt on the one-yard line and returned the ensuing Texas A&M punt 39 yards for a touchdown to help lift the No. 19/17 Volunteers past the Aggies, 20-13, in front of a sellout crowd of 101,915 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Williams’ special teams jewels enabled the Big Orange to grab its first lead of the game with 6:47 to go in the third quarter, 14-10. A pair of fourth-quarter Charles Campbell field goals gave the home team enough points to hold off an A&M offense that was limited to three points over the final 30 minutes by the Vol defense.
Defensive backs Gabe Jeudy-Lally and Kamal Hadden came up with key interceptions to thwart Texas A&M drives in the fourth quarter and keep the Aggies off the board in the final period.
With a 10th-consecutive packed house at Rocky Top looking on, UT (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rushed for 232 yards against an A&M defensive unit that was allowing only 84.0 per game. Running back Jaylen Wright led all ball carriers with a season-high 136 yards on 19 carries, averaging 7.2 per attempt. It marked his fourth 100-yard effort this season.
The Big Orange stop-troops, meanwhile, limited the Aggies (4-3, 2-2 SEC) to only 54 yards rushing on the evening and only one touchdown, matching the lowest total by Texas A&M in any game over the last four seasons. Linebackers Aaron Beasley and Elijah Herring paced the UT defense with five tackles apiece. Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. racked up a sack and five of the Vols’ 11 quarterback hurries. Defensive end Tyler Baron contributed Tennessee’s other sack in the game and added a hurry as well.
After forcing the Vols to punt on their opening possession, Texas A&M grabbed a 7-0 lead with 8:29 to go in the first period. Quarterback Max Johnson took the snap, scrambled to his left to avoid pressure and stretched the ball across the goal line just inside the pylon for a two-yard touchdown. Randy Bond added the extra point for the only TD the visitors would record on Saturday.
Tennessee evened the score with 1:44 left in the first frame with a six-play, 51-yard drive. Quarterback Joe Milton III rolled to his left, hit Jacob Warren on a flat route, and the redshirt senior tight end did the rest with his legs for a seven-yard touchdown to cap the march. It was the second score in as many games for the Knoxville native. Campbell booted the PAT to make it 7-7.
The Aggies moved back in front with 10:59 remaining in the second frame. Bond kicked a 41-yard field goal to give his team a 10-7 advantage that it carried into the intermission.
After a Jackson Ross punt was downed by Williams at the A&M one-yard line, the Big Orange defense held tough and forced the Aggies into a fourth-and-10 punt situation. Williams took the field again as the deep man, and he finished the job he started with a 39-yard dash to the end zone for the first punt return allowed by Texas A&M since 2017. Campbell’s extra point gave the Vols a 14-10 lead, its first of the game, with 6:47 to go in the third stanza.
Texas A&M responded with a 24-yard Bond field goal to cut UT’s advantage to 14-13 with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter. Bond had a chance to move the Aggies into the lead in the fourth quarter with 8:34 left on the clock, but his 50-yard attempt was wide left.
Tennessee took possession at its own 47 after the missed field goal. The Vols burned 4:46 off the clock before Campbell came on to drill a 31-yarder through the uprights to give his squad a 17-13 lead with 3:48 to go. Campbell tacked on a 24-yarder with 2:31 remaining, boosting the lead to 20-13 after Jeudy-Lally’s interception and 36-yard return to the A&M six.
The Aggies began their final possession at their own 23 with 2:25 to go, but Hadden ended the drive and Aggie threat on a fourth-and-10 pass attempt from Johnson by picking it off at the UT 45.
Next Up For Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Vols football team hits the road next weekend, facing Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. CBS will televise the contest at 3:30pm CT.