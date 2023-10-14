Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses at Stetson in Four Sets

DeLand, FL – Payton Deidesheimer set a career-high with 17 kills, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team ended its Atlantic Sun Conference Florida swing without a win, dropping a four-set decision (16-25, 23-25, 25-21, 13-25) to Stetson Saturday at the Edmunds Center.

Deidesheimer started slowly, recording two kills in the first set and three in the second as Austin Peay (9-12, 2-6 ASUN) dropped the first two sets. She came alive in the third set, scoring seven kills to pace a 16-kill outburst as the APSU Govs claimed the frame in wire-to-wire fashion.

Stetson (10-10, 5-3 ASUN) would allow Deidesheimer to record five kills in the fourth set but held Austin Peay State University to nine team kills. The Hatters stormed through the fourth with 16 kills against one error to post a .577 attack percentage in the wire-to-wire victory to win the match.

Deidesheimer’s 17 kills topped her previous career high of 13 kills set earlier this season against Florida A&M. She also notched a .400 attack percentage and two blocks. Jamie Seward tied her career high with nine kills and two blocks. Karli Graham picked up five blocks and five kills.

Amaris Carter’s 15 kills led Stetson’s 51-kill outing. Anabelle Standish added 12 kills.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns home to face Queens in a Friday Atlantic Sun match. The game begins at 6:00pm.