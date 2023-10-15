APSU CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series features Celebrated Printmaker Taro Takizawa, October 18th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) Department of Art + Design, with the support of The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA), will welcome printmaker Taro Takizawa to campus for a public lecture on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, at 6:00pm in Heydel Hall, located inside the APSU Art + Design building. This event is free and open to the public.

“In addition to the public lecture, Taro will be in Clarksville for a week conducting studio visits with Art + Design students, including the printmaking studio where he will produce an exclusive print edition,” said Michael Dickins, chair of APSU’s Visiting Artist Speaker and Events Committee. “One of these unique prints will be donated to APSU’s esteemed Permanent Art Collection.”

Born in Japan, Takizawa’s images are inspired by his experiences growing up and transitioning into life in the U.S. in 2002. His work contains Western and Eastern aesthetics, blending contemporary studio practices and traditional processes.

“Takizawa is fascinated by water, its ripples and reflections,” Dickins said. “His work is influenced by how water was rendered in Japanese block prints (Ukiyo-e) from the 17th through 19th centuries, and he uses reductive printmaking processes and mark-making techniques to imitate the movement of water. Takizawa’s non-objective artwork is a tool for him to rediscover his Japanese history and culture.”

Takizawa has exhibited nationally and internationally at important venues such as the Fowler-Kellogg Art Center, PARADOX European Fine Art Forum (and the accompanying exhibition at CK Zamek in Poznan, Poland), ArtPrize 10 at Grand Rapids Public Museum, LUX Center for the Arts, Ty Pawb in Wales and the China Printmaking Museum in Beijing.

His recent artist residencies include Saltonstall Foundation for the Arts, Morgan Conservatory, GoggleWorks, and Lawrence Arts Center. Now Takizawa is coming to Austin Peay State University, and community members are encouraged to check out his work while he is in town.

For more information on this lecture, contact Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu. To learn about future CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series events, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design/exhibitions-speakers/visiting-artists.php

About the CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series

Throughout the history of the APSU Department of Art + Design, we have been committed to bringing top artists, designers, curators and thinkers to Austin Peay State University and the Clarksville community. Along with the support of the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, all of our events within the APSU Department of Art + Design are free and open to the public.