Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf to take part in Xavier Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The fall slate comes to an end for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team when it competes at the Xavier Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference rival Eastern Kentucky at the par-70, 6,992-yard track. Butler, High Point, Morehead State, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, St. Johns, Tennessee Tech, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, and Xavier round out the 12-team, 68-player field.

In Austin Peay State University’s last trip to the Xavier Invitational, the Govs finished tied for fifth with Xavier and Butler after shooting an 881. Adam Van Raden used a final-round 68 to shoot a 214 and lead the Governors with a second-place finish at the 2021 Xavier Invitational.

This year, Reece Britt leads the Govs off the first tee after a second-place finish at the APSU Intercollegiate last time out. Britt leads Austin Peay State University with a 71.11 stroke average this season. He also is tied for the team lead with three rounds in the 60s and ranks second on the team with seven rounds at even or under par.

Seth Smith ranks second on the team with a 71.27 stroke average and is second in line for head coach Robbie Wilson. Smith is one of two Governors with a team-best 11 counting scores in 11 rounds played. He is also tied for the team lead with three rounds in the 60s and leads APSU with eight rounds at even or under par this season.

Jakob Falk Schollert is third off the tee for the Governors in Queen City with a 72.64 stroke average. Falk Schollert is tied for third on the team with two rounds in the 60s and five rounds at even or under par this season. He is also one of just two APSU Govs that has posted 11 counting scores while playing in all 11 rounds this season.

Logan Spurrier is next on the tee box for the APSU Govs with a 72.64 stroke average this season. Spurrier is tied for third on the team with two rounds in the 60s and five rounds at even or under par this season and has carded seven counting scores in 11 rounds played this season.

Finally, Daniel Love rounds out the lineup for Austin Peay State University at Maketewah Country Club. Love has carded a 73.73 stroke average this season while posting five counting scores in 11 rounds played. Love also has one round in the 60s and a pair of rounds at even or under par this year.



Austin Peay State University will be paired with High Point, Tennessee, and individuals from West Virginia and High Point for the first and second rounds of the Xavier Invitational which begins on Monday with an 8:00am CT shotgun start. Golfstat will have live scoring for the event.



For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.