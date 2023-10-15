Marsha Blackburn Report: Standing With Israel

Washington, D.C. – We must continue to support our strongest ally in the Middle East and their right to defend themselves against these horrific attacks. I stand with Israel and join many around the world in praying for the safety and security of its people.

I’m also calling on the Joe Biden administration to send any and all arms necessary for Israel to defend itself against terrorists. Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist organizations are working together to destroy Israel.

We should not send one more dollar to Iran, the Palestinians, or any country that funds terrorists.

Iran is the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism and reportedly supported Hamas in its attacks against Israel. Giving Iran $6 billion — even for humanitarian aid — allows them to reallocate other funds to supporting terrorism. I led 19 of my colleagues in calling on President Biden to immediately rescind the waivers that allowed Iranian funds to be moved to more accessible bank accounts. Given Iran’s involvement in the Hamas attacks, Biden must immediately freeze the transfer.

Hamas terrorists committed the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. I led nearly all of the Tennessee delegation in a letter to President Joe Biden urging his administration to support Israel, one of our greatest allies, however possible – including by providing weapons and punishing all involved in aiding the Hamas terrorists.

If you know of any Tennesseans in Israel needing immediate assistance, our office is ready to help. Click here to get in touch with a case worker. Additionally, you can reach the U.S. Embassy in Israel by calling 1.833.890.9595 (toll free) or 606.641.0131 (local) or by clicking here. You can reach the U.S. State Department by calling 1.888.407.4747 if you are in the U.S. or +1 202.501.4444 if you are outside of the U.S or by clicking here.

For those of you who are planning on traveling internationally, please make sure your passports are current. At this time, the State Department is taking months to process passport requests. If you have any questions about this process, please call any of our state offices for additional information.