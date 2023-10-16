APSU Men’s Golf currently in Ninth at Xavier Invitational

Cincinnati, OH – After shooting a pair of 299s, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is in ninth place with a score of 598 at the Xavier Invitational, Monday, at the par-70, 6,992-yard Maketewah Country Club.

Austin Peay State University is four shots behind Eastern Kentucky and Northern Kentucky, tied for seventh place and five shots behind sixth-place Butler. The Governors hold a one-shot lead over Tennessee Tech and a six-shot lead over 11th-place High Point.

Jakob Falk Schollert leads the APSU Govs with a score of 147 after shooting a two-over 72 in the first round and a five-over 75 in the second round. He is tied for 23rd in the tournament. Logan Spurrier shot a six-over 76 and a two-over 72. He is tied for 26th with a score of 148 after 36 holes.

After shooting a 76 in the first round and a 75 in the second round, Reece Britt is tied for 39th place with an aggregate score of 151. Seth Smith is also tied for 45th place with a core of 152 after shooting a 75 in the opening round and a 77 in the second round.

Rounding out the lineup, Daniel Love shot an 81 in the first round and a 79 in the second round. He is tied for 64th with an aggregate score of 160.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Tennessee Tech, High Point, and individuals from several schools for the final round of the Xavier Invitational, which begins at 8:00am CT with a split-tee start. Golfstat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.