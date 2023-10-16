APSU Percussion Ensemble to hold final Halloween Concert, October 27th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) iconic Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert has been selling out shows and shaping seasonal traditions for decades, and this year, the ensemble is bringing the community along for one last ride.

The 39th and final Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert will feature back-to-back performances on Friday, October 27th at 6:00pm and 8:00pm in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall. Admission is $5.00 or two cans of food donated to Loaves and Fishes.

“This year’s concert features music by some of my favorite classical composers, including Maurice Ravel, Carl Orff, Astor Piazzolla, Dmitri Shostakovich and Igor Stravinsky,” said David Steinquest, professor of percussion at Austin Peay State University. “There are also great classic tunes like Danny Elfman’s ‘Wednesday Main & End Titles,’ the Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck,’ Philip Glass’ ‘The Illusionist,’ Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ and John Williams’ ‘Flying Theme from ET (The Extra-Terrestrial).”

Longtime Halloween Concert attendees also know to expect the unexpected, and Steinquest has plenty of fun musical surprises in store.

“We’re playing ‘Onslaught,’ a rocking percussion ensemble by Cy Miessler, and a novelty piece called ‘Everything Considered (Up to the Kitchen Sink) that uses every ‘instrument’ imaginable,” he said. “As usual, the ensemble will dress in costume, the hall will be festively decorated, there will be special lighting effects, and the Mass Communications Department will provide live feed video on the back screen, giving the event an exciting rock concert vibe.”

As usual, Steinquest’s own costume is a closely held state secret – but the talent represented across the lineup of guest performers is no mystery.

This year’s concert will feature Meghan Berindean (cello), Jan Corrothers (keyboard), Emily Hanna Crane (violin), Sara Crigger (soprano), Claire Davis (harp), Samantha Donnell (piccolo), Spencer Prewitt (bass clarinet), Lukas Rowlett (guitar), Tony Serrano (bass), Kristen Sienkiewicz (horn), Rob Waugh (trumpet), Stanley Yates (guitar), Chris Crockarell (vocals) and a special appearance from the Governor’s Own Marching Band.

Tickets are on sale October 16th and can be purchased from the Austin Peay Department of Music’s Facebook page. Community members can bring their canned food donations to the Music and Mass Communication Building Room 139 from 8:00am – 3:30pm on weekdays.

“Get your tickets sooner rather than later, as this concert always sells out ahead of time,” Steinquest said. “This is your last chance … it’s going to be the biggest and best Halloween show ever!”