APSU Tennis’ Denise Torrealba to Compete in ITF W15

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team junior Denise Torrealba will open her stay at the International Tennis Federation W15, on Monday at the John H Weston Jr. Tennis Center on the campus of the University School of Jackson in Jackson, Tennessee.

Torrealba opens her stay at the event with a qualifying singles match against Ole Miss’ Emma Kette, the No. 9 seed in the singles bracket. With a win, Torrealba would play the winner of Wisconsin’s Taylor Cataldi and Ellison Reynoldson.

A 2023 Atlantic Sun Conference Third Team All-Conference selection and two-time all-conference selection in as many seasons, Torrealba claimed 37 wins last season as a sophomore, with 23 coming in during the spring.

The Neu-Isenburg, Germany, claimed 10 singles wins in the spring, while also finishing second on the team with 13 doubles victories.

