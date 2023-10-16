APSU Women’s Basketball picked Fourth in ASUN, Shamarre Hale picked All-ASUN Team

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball was picked fourth in the Atlantic Sun Conference Coaches Poll. Shamarre Hale was a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection, the ASUN announced Monday.
The Chicago, Illinois native was named the ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and a Second Team All-Conference selection last season during her first year as a Governor.
During her 2022-23 campaign, Hale was a two-time ASUN Newcomer of the Week, averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and a program-record 69.1 percent from the field.
She also helped APSU advance to the semifinals to the ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship and averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and over 70 percent from the field, earning ASUN Championship All-Tournament Team honors.
The Governors were picked to finish fourth in the coaches poll with 107 points. Last year’s regular-season and tournament champions, Florida Gulf Coast was picked to repeat by the league’s coaches with 142 points and was followed by Lipscomb (128 points) and Eastern Kentucky (121).
The APSU Govs also were tied with Eastern Kentucky for third in the media poll, and were preceded by FGCU and Lipscomb.
2023-24 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Honors
Preseason Player of the Year: Antwainette Walker, Eastern Kentucky
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Cozart, Eastern Kentucky
ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason All-ASUN Team
*Antwainette Walker, EKU
*Gracie Merkle, Bellarmine
*Shamarre Hale, Austin Peay
*Bella Winson, Lipscomb
Alice Recanati, EKU
Uju Ezeudu, FGCU
Aleah Sorrentino, Lipscomb
Jalyn Holcomb, Lipscomb
Lyric Swann, North Florida
Khamya McNeal, Stetson
*Denotes unanimous selection
2023-24 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Polls
ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
Place Team (1st Place Votes) Points
1 Florida Gulf Coast (10) 142
2 Lipscomb (2) 128
3 Eastern Kentucky 121
4 Austin Peay 107
5 Kennesaw State 84
6 Stetson 78
7 North Alabama 72
8 Bellarmine 65
9 Jacksonville 48
10 Queens 35
11 Central Arkansas 33
12 Queens 23
ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll
Place Team (1st Place Votes) Points
1 Florida Gulf Coast (38) 500
2 Lipscomb (2) 434
3 Eastern Kentucky 368
3 Austin Peay 368
5 Kennesaw State 278
6 North Alabama 276
7 North Florida (2) 234
7 Stetson 234
9 Jacksonville 214
10 Bellarmine 186
11 Central Arkansas 106
12 Queens 78