APSU Women’s Basketball picked Fourth in ASUN, Shamarre Hale picked All-ASUN Team

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball was picked fourth in the Atlantic Sun Conference Coaches Poll. Shamarre Hale was a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection, the ASUN announced Monday.

The Chicago, Illinois native was named the ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and a Second Team All-Conference selection last season during her first year as a Governor.

During her 2022-23 campaign, Hale was a two-time ASUN Newcomer of the Week, averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and a program-record 69.1 percent from the field.

She also helped APSU advance to the semifinals to the ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship and averaged 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and over 70 percent from the field, earning ASUN Championship All-Tournament Team honors.

The Governors were picked to finish fourth in the coaches poll with 107 points. Last year’s regular-season and tournament champions, Florida Gulf Coast was picked to repeat by the league’s coaches with 142 points and was followed by Lipscomb (128 points) and Eastern Kentucky (121).

The APSU Govs also were tied with Eastern Kentucky for third in the media poll, and were preceded by FGCU and Lipscomb.

2023-24 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Honors

Preseason Player of the Year: Antwainette Walker, Eastern Kentucky

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Cozart, Eastern Kentucky

ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason All-ASUN Team

*Antwainette Walker, EKU

*Gracie Merkle, Bellarmine

*Shamarre Hale, Austin Peay

*Bella Winson, Lipscomb

Alice Recanati, EKU

Uju Ezeudu, FGCU

Aleah Sorrentino, Lipscomb

Jalyn Holcomb, Lipscomb

Lyric Swann, North Florida

Khamya McNeal, Stetson

*Denotes unanimous selection

2023-24 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Polls

ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

Place Team (1st Place Votes) Points

1 Florida Gulf Coast (10) 142

2 Lipscomb (2) 128

3 Eastern Kentucky 121

4 Austin Peay 107

5 Kennesaw State 84

6 Stetson 78

7 North Alabama 72

8 Bellarmine 65

9 Jacksonville 48

10 Queens 35

11 Central Arkansas 33

12 Queens 23

ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll

Place Team (1st Place Votes) Points

1 Florida Gulf Coast (38) 500

2 Lipscomb (2) 434

3 Eastern Kentucky 368

3 Austin Peay 368

5 Kennesaw State 278

6 North Alabama 276

7 North Florida (2) 234

7 Stetson 234

9 Jacksonville 214

10 Bellarmine 186

11 Central Arkansas 106

12 Queens 78