Austin Peay State University sits in Seventh at Lady Red Wolves Classic

Jonesboro, AR – After shooting a 306 in the opening round, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team bounced back with a five-over 293 in the second round and finished the day tied for seventh at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic, Monday, at Sage Meadows Country Club.

With an aggregate score of 599, Austin Peay State University is tied with Morehead State for seventh place after 36 holes. The Governors are two shots behind fifth-place Louisiana-Monroe and Troy and are four shots behind fourth-place Samford. The APSU Govs have a one-shot lead over ninth-place Central Arkansas and a two-shot lead over tenth-place Memphis.

After shooting a three-over 75 in the first round, Erica Scutt responded with a three-under 69 in the second round to pick up 23 spots in the second round to finish the day tied for fourth with a score of 144. Scutt carded five birdies on the day with three birdies and an eagle in the second round.

Kaley Campbell shot a five-over 77 in the first round and a three-over 75 in the second round to finish tied for 43rd with a score of 152 at the par-72, 6,164-yard course. Kady Foshaug and Maggie Glass are tied for 46th with an aggregate score of 153. Foahug carded a six-over 78 in the first round and a three-over 75 in the second round, while Glass shot a four-over 76 in the first round and a five-over 77 in the second round.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Jillian Breedlove shot an 81 in the opening round before carding a two-over 74 in the second round to pick up 12 spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for 63rd with a score of 155.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Morehead State and Central Arkansas for the final round of the Lady Red Wolves Classic, which begins on Monday with an 8:15am shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.