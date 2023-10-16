Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 16th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 16th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Hanley is a young male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, up to date on vaccinations, and will be neutered before heading to his forever family. He is still young, but he will be a good size boy when he’s full-grown! Plenty of exercise will be needed to help channel that energy! Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Sugar Pea is a female Red/Dwarf mix female Bunny. Rabbits are great starter pets for young children and are very neat and clean.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Joyce and Steve are a mother/son duo. Joyce (front of the picture with Steve behind her) is very charming and has become quite the snuggle buddy. She will seek out attention and often curl right up with you. Steve is pretty mellow and just looking for his forever family, too. They are both fully vetted, spayed/neutered, litter trained, and good with children, cats and dogs. They are great together but can also be adopted separately as well!

They can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue. For an application and more information, please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Sweet Patch is a 5-month-old Domestic shorthair kitten. She is friendly, playful, affectionate, fully vetted, litter-trained, and spayed. She does well with other cats. Sweet Patch is FIV/FELV tested negative and is on flea and tick prevention.

Contact Susan at 931-305-8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a super sweet 6-year-old female Australian Cattle dog. She is fully vetted, spayed, on HW medication, and does well with other dogs. She has a lot of energy and would love an active family to keep her engaged and busy. A tired pup is a happy pup! A yard to run around in and lots of toys would be ideal.

She loves to play ball and enjoys just hanging out with her people. She is very smart and would do well with agility, dock diving, and even Barn hunts!! This wonderful girl deserves her own family.



If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is a young (under 2) male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, house-trained, neutered and knows basic commands. He does well with other dogs and children over the age of 10, probably due to his sheer size and not realizing he can knock small children over. Not sure how Loki is around cats at this time, so a cat-free home for now might be best.

Loki does have separation anxiety and must be crated in a strong crate when left alone. He will also need a privacy fence at least 6 feet since he can easily jump a 4-foot fence. Loki will need a very patient and understanding family willing to continue working with him on his anxiety and give him all the love and time he needs to become his best self.

A family knowledgeable and experienced with this breed (or any herding breed) will be ideal. Loki has so much love to give and is trying to overcome his anxiety. Lots of mental challenges and plenty of exercise will help him immensely.



Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473 or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sugar is a young female Mountain Cur mix pup. She is playful, friendly, affectionate, smart and curious. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, and house-trained. She is currently weighing in at 26 pounds.

Sugar loves playing with the other dogs and is good with children. She will need a family willing to continue her training and make sure she gets plenty of exercise. Sugar is such a sweetheart and will make a great addition to your family!

You can find Sugar and fill out an application at our website, www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Leroy is an eight-week-old male mixed-breed puppy. He is the last remaining pup of his litter and is just waiting for his new family to find him! He has been dewormed and had 2 sets of shots so far. He is super playful, fun and does amazingly well with the other dogs.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Bakeroon is a 5-month-old male Domestic shorthair kitten. This handsome orange and white coated baby is vetted, neutered, litter-trained, very affectionate, and playful. He settles nicely in your lap for cuddles and attention. Great companion and is good with other cats. Just a sweetheart!

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Sage is a young female Border Collie/Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix! She was found abandoned by a good samaritan and is vetted and spayed. She is very sweet, playful, friendly, smart and athletic.

She is good around dogs and children, but no cats, please. She loves to get affection and to be petted. She will need a fenced yard or dog park to allow her to run daily. She is still young and will need energy/exercise outlets.

If you would like to be part of Sage’s journey and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Navi is a sweet adult female white Shepherd. She is fully vetted, spayed, and knows a few commands. She kennels easily. Navi would do best with older children (10 and up) who respect her space, and she has done well with some male dogs only. No female dogs and no cats, please.

Her adoption fees come with 2 free training evaluations at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Navi, you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/navi or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Chaz Kramer is a 6-7 week-old German Shepherd mix puppy. He and his 7 siblings are all available for adoption! They will be getting their first round of shots and deworming this week and are very happy and playful pups!

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, a loyal companion, and want more information on Chaz (and siblings) and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com