Clarksville’s Customs House Museum November 2023 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in November at the Museum include Jacob Lawrence: Three Series of Prints, Brenda Stein: A New View, Juliette Aristides & Alan LeQuire: The Figure in Charcoal & Terra Cotta, Customs House Museum Christmas Village, Storytime & Craft: Leaves are Falling, Homeschool Fieldtrip Day, Family Art Saturday: Celebrating Native American Heritage Month.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Jacob Lawrence: Three Series of Prints

November 1st – December 31st | Crouch Gallery

From his first published print in 1963, Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000) produced a highly dramatic and intensely personal body of work, making him one of the most prominent and lauded artists of the Harlem Renaissance. From depictions of civil rights confrontations to scenes of daily life, these images present a vision of a common struggle toward unity and equality, a universal struggle deeply seated in the depths of the human consciousness.

This exhibition features 31 graphic works created by Lawrence between 1983 and 1997. Included are his Hiroshima series of eight prints, the Genesis series of eight prints, the Toussaint L’Ouverture series of ten prints and five other significant works.

Brenda Stein: A New View

November 3rd – February 24th | Harvill Gallery

Nashville artist Brenda Stein is recognized for her graceful and uplifting turned-wood art. She fosters timeless connections by creating commissioned pieces from trees that have special meaning to their owners. Her ever-expanding scope of material includes wood, ceramics and mixed media.

Juliette Aristides & Alan LeQuire: The Figure in Charcoal & Terra Cotta

November 3rd – January 28th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Celebrate the lines, curves and complexities of the human form with new drawings by Juliette Aristedes and incredible terra cotta sculptures by Alan LeQuire. LeQuire, the monumental Athena Parthenos creator for the Parthenon in Nashville, is one of Tennessee’s most iconic sculptors.

Aristides is an accomplished Seattle-based artist who seeks to understand and convey the human spirit through her work.

Customs House Museum Christmas Village

November 17th – January 14th | Jostens Gallery

This large collection of porcelain pieces was assembled by Jimmy and Sue Drye of Clarksville and donated to the Museum by their children in their honor. Follow the Christmas locomotive and make your way through the lights and moving parts of the village.

Monique Carr’s Ethereal Abstractions: A Journey through Landscapes, Florals & Beyond

Through November 8th | Jostens Gallery

Monique Carr’s work bursts with energy as she combines expressive colors and intriguing textures with her imaginative and abstract landscapes. Her florals are fun and full of energy.

“My contemporary landscapes are a fusion of experience, experiment and emotion. Instead of painting what I see with my eyes, I want to depict my own interpretation of a scene with my soul. I want to capture the mystery and the beauty of nature.”

American Watercolor Society 156th Traveling Exhibition

Through January 2nd | Kimbrough Gallery

Since 1866, the American Watercolor Society has worked to advance education and foster the appreciation of watercolor painting in America. Their annual exhibition is open to all artists working in water-soluble media: watercolor, acrylic, casein, gouache and egg tempera on paper.

Red Grooms: Selected Works from the Caldwell Collection ?

Through February 11th | Memory Lane?

Born in Nashville in 1937, Red Grooms stands among Tennessee’s cultural icons. A performance artist, filmmaker, printmaker and cartoonist, he is best known for colorful pop art that captures both the grotesqueness and humor of everyday life.

His art is featured in the collections of more than 35 museums, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Cheekwood Botanical Garden, and Museum of Art in Nashville, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Knoxville Museum of Art.

This exhibit features paintings and paper sculptures, and is produced in partnership with the West Tennessee Regional Art Center with contributions from the Discovery Park of America.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk??

November 2nd | 5:00pm – 8:00pm?

Free to the public?

Mark your calendars for the November Art Walk! The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Starting at 5:30pm in the Museum Lobby, join APSU Associate Professor and author Dr. Bobette Bouton for a book signing of her newest book, Surviving & Changing the Culture of White Patriarchal Higher Education. In addition, Beez’s Bakery will be set up in the lobby serving up some delicious treats!

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft: Leaves are Falling

November 2nd, 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Get ready for a delightful fall adventure as we read Mouse’s First Fall by Lauren Thompson and If You Find a Leaf by Aimee Sicuro. Afterwards, stick around for a vibrant autumnal craft activity!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

November 7th, 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free for Museum members; $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for nonmembers

Local homeschool families are invited to experience an unforgettable day of exploration and learning every semester. For more information on how to register, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org.

Storytime & Craft: Children’s Book Week

November 16th, 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us for a magical journey through the pages of Bunny’s Book Club by Annie Silvestro, and We Are in a Book! by Mo Willems. Then, follow us into the Family Art Studio for a fall-inspired watercolor craft.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.?

Family Art Saturday: Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

November 25th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

National Native American Heritage Month pays tribute to the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans. During this month’s Family Art Saturday, use paper bags as your canvas to craft and paint your very own masterpiece in the style of buffalo hides.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Sundays at Three

Jacob Lawrence: Storyteller of Courage, Resistance, and Freedom

December 3rd | 3:00pm

This first installment of our Sundays at Three lecture series for adults brings Dr. Leslie King Hammond to the Customs House Museum for a unique opportunity you won’t want to miss!

Dr. King Hammond is an American artist, curator and art historian who is the Founding Director of the Center for Race and Culture at the Maryland Institute College of Art, where she is also Graduate Dean Emeritus.



She will guide us through the remarkable work and life of artist Jacob Lawrence, shedding light on the stories, struggles and influences that shaped his iconic works.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains?

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm?

Celebrate the upcoming seasons with our model train exhibit as it takes you on a magical adventure! Our model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season – so stick around, because you never know what they’ll have in store.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Offer expires November 30th, 2023?

Indulge your taste buds and stock up on delectable treats during our November sale where all food items are 25% off! These selected items make a perfect gift and are a delightful addition to your pantry. (No other discounts apply)

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org