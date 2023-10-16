52.5 F
News

Cocco Candy, KGR Distribution Recall Cocco’s Candy Rolling Candy Due to Choking Hazard; One Death Reported

Recalled Cocco Candy Rolling Candy – Sour Tutti Frutti
U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionWashington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Asaf Gida d/b/a Cocco Candy, of Turkey, and KGR Distribution Corp., of Passaic, New Jersey, are announcing the recall of about 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy in various flavors. The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge and become trapped in a child’s throat, posing a fatal choking risk. 

CPSC has received one report of a 7-year-old girl who choked and died after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat in New York in April 2023.  

Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy immediately, take it away from children and contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund. 

This recall involves Cocco Candy’s Rolling Candy, consisting of 2 fluid ounces in various flavors, including Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola. 

Recall Information

Name of Product: Cocco Candy Rolling Candy
 
Hazard: The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard or death.
 
Remedy: Refund
 
Recall Date: October 5th, 2023
 
Units: About 145,800

Cocco Candy Rolling Candy with the following barcode printed on the back of the product are included in the recall:

 
Product Name  Unit Barcode Display Barcode  Carton Barcode
Cocco Candy Strawberry Flavored Rolling Candy   8683363414008  8683363414367  8683363414176
Cocco Candy Tutti Frutti Flavored Rolling Candy  8683363414015  8683363414367  8683363414176
Cocco Candy Cola Flavored Rolling Candy   8683363414022  8683363414367  8683363414176

 

The Rolling Candy was manufactured in Turkey. 

KGR Distribution Corp. is the sole importer and distributor. KGR Distribution Corp. sold the rolling candy to stores nationwide and online at www.kgrcandies.com from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50. 

Contact KGR toll-free at 888.802.8823 from 9:00am to 5:00pm ET Monday through Friday, by email at Recall@kgrdistribution.com or online at www.kgrcandies.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information. KGR is contacting all known purchasers directly.  The consumer will receive a refund of $2.50, or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher, issued through PayPal, Zelle, or by check (if requested). 

Importer(s): KGR Distribution Corp. of Passaic, New Jersey
 
Distributor(s): KGR Distribution Corp. of Passaic, New Jersey
 
Manufactured In: Turkey
 
Recall number: 24-002
