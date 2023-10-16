Cocco Candy, KGR Distribution Recall Cocco’s Candy Rolling Candy Due to Choking Hazard; One Death Reported

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Asaf Gida d/b/a Cocco Candy, of Turkey, and KGR Distribution Corp., of Passaic, New Jersey, are announcing the recall of about 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy in various flavors. The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge and become trapped in a child’s throat, posing a fatal choking risk.

CPSC has received one report of a 7-year-old girl who choked and died after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat in New York in April 2023.

Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy immediately, take it away from children and contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund.

This recall involves Cocco Candy’s Rolling Candy, consisting of 2 fluid ounces in various flavors, including Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Cocco Candy Rolling Candy Hazard: The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard or death. Remedy: Refund Recall Date: October 5th, 2023 Units: About 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy with the following barcode printed on the back of the product are included in the recall:

Product Name Unit Barcode Display Barcode Carton Barcode Cocco Candy Strawberry Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414008 8683363414367 8683363414176 Cocco Candy Tutti Frutti Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414015 8683363414367 8683363414176 Cocco Candy Cola Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414022 8683363414367 8683363414176

