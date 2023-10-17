APSU Baseball announces Wild Card Game set for November 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Building off the success of last season’s “Wild Card Game” the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team will hold the event’s second edition on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, at 6:00pm on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The seven-inning event, which is free to the public, will feature the Governors split into two teams – Team Smash and Team Bang in honor of the APSU Govs’ fight song.

In addition to the action on the field, there will be promotions and music throughout the game. Governors’ mascot will appear with the cheer and dance teams, and the Governors Own Marching Band will perform during the game.

The 2024 Austin Peay State University baseball roster features 16 returning letterwinners, including all nine starts on offense. In addition, the Governors added 15 newcomers – 11 of those on the mound.

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit LetsGoPeay.com. Follow the APSU Govs Baseball team on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook (@GovsBSB) for up-to-the-minute updates.