Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Education

APSU launches “Book a Professor” program

News Staff
Austin Peay State University's Dr. Antonio Thompson gives a lecture for visiting students from Day Springs Academy. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University's Dr. Antonio Thompson gives a lecture for visiting students from Day Springs Academy. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TNAustin Peay State University (APSU) has introduced a new initiative to provide an educational experience for K-12 students and teachers alike, “Book a Professor.” 

With this new program, APSU’s College of Arts and Letters professors can come directly into the classroom to share their expertise and forge meaningful connections with students.

Teachers can call on real-life experts to discuss literature, art, history or any field of their choice. 

Here’s how it works

Teachers, counselors, principals, and school systems can now connect with Austin Peay State University through a user-friendly form here. Choose a field, and if it aligns with the availability of our professors, the APSU College of Arts and Letters will coordinate a time and date that suits everyone involved. 

Meet the Professors

Wes AtkinsonDr. Wes Atkinson 
Associate Professor 
Languages & Literature 

Rob BaronDr. Rob Baron 
Professor and Department Chair 
Communication 

Jamie BowenJamie Bowen 
Assistant Professor 
Communication 

Barry GreshamBarry Gresham 
Assistant Professor 
Communication 

Stephen KershnerDr. Stephen Kershner 
Associate Professor of Classics 
Languages & Literature 

David Major 
Professor 
Languages & Literature 

Darren MichaelDarren Michael 
Professor 
Theatre & Dance 

Jessica MorrisDr. Jessica Morris 
Assistant Professor 
Communication 

Marisa SikesDr. Marisa Sikes 
Associate Professor 
Languages & Literature 

Micca TerrellMicca Terrell 
Instructor 
Communication 

Mickey WadiaDr. Mickey Wadia 
Professor of Shakespeare and Technical Writing 
Languages and Literature 

Amy WrightDr. Amy Wright 
Professor and Coordinator of Creative Writing for CECA 
(Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts) 
Languages & Literature 

To access detailed profiles of our professors and submit a “Book a Professor” request, visit www.apsu.edu/coal/book-a-professor. For inquiries, contact the APSU College of Arts and Letters at 931.221.6445 or email artsandletters@apsu.edu.  

About the APSU College of Arts and Letters

Austin Peay State University’s College of Arts & Letters is comprised of six departments: Art + Design, Communication, History and Philosophy, Languages and Literature, Music, and Theatre and Dance.  

We empower the next generation: future lawyers and doctors, writers and newscasters, dancers and painters, keepers and recorders of our global history, scholars who will leave their university and their world changed. Home to over 30 major and minor degree programs, we promote the humanities to connect to the world and understand our global culture.

We acknowledge and embrace tradition as we look forward to cutting-edge technologies and innovative opportunities. Expert faculty facilitate creative learning environments and ask students to consider humanistic questions, solve problems, and take risks as they develop tangible, transferable skills. 

