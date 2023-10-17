APSU launches “Book a Professor” program

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has introduced a new initiative to provide an educational experience for K-12 students and teachers alike, “Book a Professor.”

With this new program, APSU’s College of Arts and Letters professors can come directly into the classroom to share their expertise and forge meaningful connections with students.

Teachers can call on real-life experts to discuss literature, art, history or any field of their choice.

Here’s how it works

Teachers, counselors, principals, and school systems can now connect with Austin Peay State University through a user-friendly form here. Choose a field, and if it aligns with the availability of our professors, the APSU College of Arts and Letters will coordinate a time and date that suits everyone involved.

Meet the Professors

Dr. Wes Atkinson

Associate Professor

Languages & Literature

Dr. Rob Baron

Professor and Department Chair

Communication

Jamie Bowen

Assistant Professor

Communication

Barry Gresham

Assistant Professor

Communication

Dr. Stephen Kershner

Associate Professor of Classics

Languages & Literature

David Major

Professor

Languages & Literature

Darren Michael

Professor

Theatre & Dance

Dr. Jessica Morris

Assistant Professor

Communication

Dr. Marisa Sikes

Associate Professor

Languages & Literature

Micca Terrell

Instructor

Communication

Dr. Mickey Wadia

Professor of Shakespeare and Technical Writing

Languages and Literature

Dr. Amy Wright

Professor and Coordinator of Creative Writing for CECA

(Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts)

Languages & Literature

To access detailed profiles of our professors and submit a “Book a Professor” request, visit www.apsu.edu/coal/book-a-professor. For inquiries, contact the APSU College of Arts and Letters at 931.221.6445 or email artsandletters@apsu.edu.

About the APSU College of Arts and Letters

Austin Peay State University’s College of Arts & Letters is comprised of six departments: Art + Design, Communication, History and Philosophy, Languages and Literature, Music, and Theatre and Dance.

We empower the next generation: future lawyers and doctors, writers and newscasters, dancers and painters, keepers and recorders of our global history, scholars who will leave their university and their world changed. Home to over 30 major and minor degree programs, we promote the humanities to connect to the world and understand our global culture.

We acknowledge and embrace tradition as we look forward to cutting-edge technologies and innovative opportunities. Expert faculty facilitate creative learning environments and ask students to consider humanistic questions, solve problems, and take risks as they develop tangible, transferable skills.