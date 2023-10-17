APSU launches “Book a Professor” program

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has introduced a new initiative to provide an educational experience for K-12 students and teachers alike, “Book a Professor.”
With this new program, APSU’s College of Arts and Letters professors can come directly into the classroom to share their expertise and forge meaningful connections with students.
Teachers can call on real-life experts to discuss literature, art, history or any field of their choice.
Here’s how it works
Teachers, counselors, principals, and school systems can now connect with Austin Peay State University through a user-friendly form here. Choose a field, and if it aligns with the availability of our professors, the APSU College of Arts and Letters will coordinate a time and date that suits everyone involved.
Meet the Professors
Dr. Wes Atkinson
Associate Professor
Languages & Literature
Dr. Rob Baron
Professor and Department Chair
Communication
Jamie Bowen
Assistant Professor
Communication
Barry Gresham
Assistant Professor
Communication
Dr. Stephen Kershner
Associate Professor of Classics
Languages & Literature
David Major
Professor
Languages & Literature
Darren Michael
Professor
Theatre & Dance
Dr. Jessica Morris
Assistant Professor
Communication
Dr. Marisa Sikes
Associate Professor
Languages & Literature
Micca Terrell
Instructor
Communication
Dr. Mickey Wadia
Professor of Shakespeare and Technical Writing
Languages and Literature
Dr. Amy Wright
Professor and Coordinator of Creative Writing for CECA
(Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts)
Languages & Literature
To access detailed profiles of our professors and submit a “Book a Professor” request, visit www.apsu.edu/coal/book-a-professor. For inquiries, contact the APSU College of Arts and Letters at 931.221.6445 or email artsandletters@apsu.edu.
About the APSU College of Arts and Letters
Austin Peay State University’s College of Arts & Letters is comprised of six departments: Art + Design, Communication, History and Philosophy, Languages and Literature, Music, and Theatre and Dance.
We empower the next generation: future lawyers and doctors, writers and newscasters, dancers and painters, keepers and recorders of our global history, scholars who will leave their university and their world changed. Home to over 30 major and minor degree programs, we promote the humanities to connect to the world and understand our global culture.
We acknowledge and embrace tradition as we look forward to cutting-edge technologies and innovative opportunities. Expert faculty facilitate creative learning environments and ask students to consider humanistic questions, solve problems, and take risks as they develop tangible, transferable skills.