APSU Softball plays Mineral Area College, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will host Mineral Area College for a 10-inning contest on Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field to wrap up the inter-collegiate part of its fall schedule. The game starts at 2:00pm.

The Governors are coming off a 15-1 win versus Volunteer State Community College this past Wednesday, where they pounded out 16 hits – including home runs from freshman Mykenzi Duke and Kiley Hinton.

In the circle, the APSU Govs saw four solid pitching performances. Ashley Martin, Payton Harris, Emma Thompson, and Emberly Nichols combined to limit the Pioneers to one run on six hits.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Governors and Cardinals.

Samantha Miener has not given up a run in 10 innings of work.

Five different APSU Govs have hit home runs this fall (Skylar Sheridan (2), Brie Howard, Gabi Apiag, Duke, and Hinton).

Austin Peay State University hitters have recorded 14 extra-base hits this fall (six doubles, two triples, six home runs) compared to just four extra-base hits given up (two doubles, two home runs).

The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to action at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field on Monday as it begins its annual three-game Red & Black World Series. Game one begins at 4:00pm

Admission to all home fall games is free of charge.