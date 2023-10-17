Austin Peay State University honors Latinx Military Heroes with Lecture, Panel

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, October 12th, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Latino Community Resource Center (LCRC) and APSU’s new Military and Veteran Affairs division invited two retired veterans, Edgar Maldonado and Hector Santos, to share their life stories and experiences in the military to the Honoring Latino Military Heroes panel.

The event was part of Austin Peay State University’s celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, which runs from September 15th to October 15th each year.

Edgar Maldonado

Edgar Maldonado is a U.S. Marines and Army veteran who graduated from Austin Peay in August 2023. He shared stories from his childhood while growing up in the South Bronx, emphasizing his mother’s role in his education.

“My mom was Puerto Rican, and she was very strict in terms of education,” he said. “She worked her butt off to make sure that we went to the best schools.”

After graduating high school, Maldonado searched for ways to find himself, and furthering his education in college was not an option at the time. While on this personal journey, Maldonado witnessed the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which motivated him to serve his country.

Therefore, he chose to join the Marine Corps, where he fueled his sense of patriotism.

“You could smell the devastation of the attack for miles,” he said. “But that instilled a sense of patriotism in me, and I joined the Marines because of it.”

When Maldonado finished his tour with the Marines, he joined the Army, continuing to discover himself and chase the comradery he gained in the Marines.

Maldonado continued to learn how to support his fellow soldiers in the Army. However, he was not able to pursue education while serving.

“If you’re in a leadership position, you’re not worried about yourself,” he said. “You’re looking out for your support. So, again, education was put on the back burner because, to me, ensuring that the person next to me came back with me was more important.”

Unfortunately, Maldonado was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, ending his military career. His diagnoses, rather than deter him, forged a new path where he could pursue education.

“Is cancer going to be the enemy, or am I going to persevere?” Maldonado said. “I looked for a purpose, and my purpose was school. I really wanted to accomplish that dream that my mom had, so I went for a bachelor’s and a master’s.”

Though Maldonado experienced challenges throughout his life, he feels he has become stronger because of them. The obstacles in his life have allowed him to become the person he is today.

“I have to say that my life has been a series of adversity and challenges, but it’s not the challenges that define what you do,” he said. “I say to everyone, are you going to be the victim of those adversities? Are you going to stand tall and say no, ‘This does not define me?’ I’m going to challenge everyone to do better.”

Hector Santos

Hector Santos is a retired U.S. Army soldier who joined the military to escape his life in Puerto Rico.

“I grew up in Puerto Rico, and I was nearly homeless. I was in the street. The Army, for me, was that escape,” he said. “You want motivation? When you have nothing to go back to, you make this work. And that’s what I did.”

In Puerto Rico, Santos needed access to quality education or the ability to seek other opportunities.

“I didn’t have any better opportunities,” he said. “For me, college was not an option. I had the grades but not support. I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t afford it. I went to public school when the rest of my family went to private school.”

The Army became more than a means of escape for Santos, presenting opportunities he otherwise would have never had access to. These opportunities included education.

“So, at that point, I’ve been in the Army for 15 years and was already a first sergeant. To be honest with you, my college education started as a challenge,” Santos said. “So, I took the same approach my whole life: You want something bad enough, you go make it happen. I said the same mantra that I have said throughout my career. When somebody told me that I couldn’t do it, it was impossible. That I didn’t have what it takes. I figured out a way to make it happen.”

Santos’ pursuit of education was not without its challenges, however. His deployment began shortly after beginning classes, slowing down his learning process. Santos’ family was a significant support system throughout his educational pursuit, allowing him to focus on his studies as much as possible.

“Through deployment, I managed to actually get moving in my college education, and my family helped a lot,” he said. “I didn’t want to take away from my family time, so when they went to bed, or my wife took my son to the park and on play dates gave me time to study.”

Santos faced several challenges during deployments and earning his degree but overcame these obstacles with grit and determination. Santos also values the importance of mentorship, believing in the irreplaceable support of a good mentor, and he advises everyone to do the same.



“Develop the network. Do your research. Do your homework. Find mentors. Find mentors in the field that you’re going to go after. Find out how they’re successful,” he said. “That’s the question you need to be asking.”

More Information

See the link below for more information about the LCRC and its upcoming events.

www.apsu.edu/student-life/lcrc/