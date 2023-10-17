Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf places Sixth at Lady Red Wolves Classic

Jonesboro, AR – Led by a fifth-place finish from Erica Scutt, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team carded its second-straight 293 in the final round of Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic Tuesday to finish in sixth place with an aggregate score of 892 at Sage Meadows Country Club.

Austin Peay State University gained one spot on the leaderboard in the final round of the Lady Red Wolves Classic, finishing one shot behind fifth-place Troy and four shots behind fourth-place Little Rock. The Governors beat seventh-place Memphis by one stroke and were two shots better than eighth-place Eastern Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University also beat Atlantic Sun Conference foes Central Arkansas and North Alabama by six and 17 shots, respectively, while finishing 34 strokes ahead of rival Murray State.

Arkansas State won its home tournament by shooting a four-over 868 at the par-72, 6,164-yard course.

Leading the APSU Govs in the Natural State, Erica Scutt shot an even-par 72 in the final round to finish in fifth place with a score of 216. The best round of the day by a Governor came from Kaley Campbell, who fired a one-under 71 – her best round of the season – to pick up 22 spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 21st with a score of 223.

Kady Foshaug also picked up 14 spots on the field in the third round, carding a one-over 73 to finish the tournament tied 32nd place with a score of 226. Maggie Glass carded her second-consecutive five-over 77 in the final round and finished the tournament in 63rd place with a score of 230.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Jillian Breedlove shot a 78 and finished tied for 70th with an aggregate score of 233.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is set to close its fall campaign when it takes on Murray State in the Battle of the Border, October 30th-31st, at the Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

For news and updates, follow APSU women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.