Planters Bank Presents… “Clue” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, October 22nd

Clarksville, TN – Meet all the notorious suspects and discover all their foul play things in this murderously funny movie based on the world-famous board game when Planters Bank Presents… CLUE on the Roxy Regional Theatre’s big screen this Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 at 2:00pm.

Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for a dinner party, but after their host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer as the bodies pile up.

Rating: PG / Running time: 94 minutes / Release year: 1985 / Director: Jonathan Lynn / Cast: Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures.

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “Hocus Pocus,” “Annie,” “The Polar Express,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

For our complete lineup, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.