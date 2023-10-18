APSU Softball crushes Mineral Area Collage at home, 24-2

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team closed out the intercollegiate part of its fall schedule versus Mineral Area College, Wednesday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, by blowing out the Cardinals, 24-2, in a 10-inning contest.

It didn’t take long for the Governors to get on the board, with Mykenzi Duke blasting a three-run homer over the left field wall in the bottom of the first inning, following a single by Raylon Roach and a walk to Skylar Sheridan.

The Govs would add two more runs in the second, with Sheridan tripling in Megan Hodum and Roach to make it 5-0.

The score would remain that way until the fourth, when the APSU Govs took advantage of two walks and two Cardinal error to score four more runs, to go up 9-0, with Kylie Campbell, Sheridan, and Duke picking up RBIs on a sacrifice fly, a sacrifice bunt and a triple.

Austin Peay State University would make it 11-0 in the sixth, with Jacklyn Zuege driving in both runs with a single.

The Cardinals would score their only two runs of the game in the top of the seventh, but APSU responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, coming on an infield out by Roach to make it 11-2.

The APSU Govs would take advantage of an error to score four runs in the eighth and plate two more in the ninth, with Jaya Herring driving in one of the runs.

Austin Peay State University would end the game with its best-scoring inning of the game in the 10th, scoring six runs, with Zuege driving in two and Charley Pursley, Mea Clark and Kiley Hinton one run each in the inning for the 24-2 final.

Samantha Miener, Payton Harris, Emberly Nichols, Emma Thompson, and Ashley Martin all saw time in the circle for the APSU Govs, as they limited the Cardinals to two runs — none earned — on five hits, four walks while striking out 19.

Inside the Boxscore

Mykenzi Duke’s home run was her second of the fall.

Payton Harris led Govs pitchers with seven strikeouts.

Jacklyn Zuege led the Govs offense with four hits.

Govs pitcher struck out at least one Cardinal hitter in every inning but the ninth.

The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to action at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field on Saturday at noon as they play the first of their three games in their annual Red & Black World Series.

All fall softball games are free of charge.